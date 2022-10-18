We've got some other vineyards down here but our main one down the front is completely flattened.- David Farnhill
A Darlington business recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic has been dealt a bitter blow.
David Farnhill and his partner Belinda Steele, who run Mt Emu Creek Wines, are in the process of cleaning up after flood waters flattened their main vineyard and inundated two cottages.
The devastation comes shortly after the line's shiraz won a gold medal at the Adelaide wine show. "We've got some other vineyards but our main one down the front is completely flattened," Mr Farnhill said.
He said he had been advised the damage may not be covered by insurance, but is hoping this is not the case.
He said he was relieved the homestead on the property - Jellalabad - had not been damaged by the rising water levels. The historic property was established in the 1830s.
However, two cottages - which had been renovated to be used as accommodation - were flooded.
"We were just finishing doing those up for accommodation," Mr Farnhill said.
"There was a metre of water through them."
Mr Farnhill said he would do everything he could to get the business back up and running.
'It's just one of those things and we're thinking of all the people who have lost houses - we're certainly not here whingeing."
Mr Farnhill said his business took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Like everybody we were completely shut down - we couldn't sell a bottle of wine to anyone," he said.
Mr Farnhill said he believed the damage would result in the loss of two vintages.
"We won't have a `23 or a `24 and that will have a big impact," he said.
"We were just in the process of setting up a cellar door and getting that all going but this will cost us a lot of money to repair and get things going again."
Mr Farnhill said he was hoping the rainfall that is forecast for later this week wouldn't flood his property for a second time.
Mt Emu Wines was established three years ago. Mr Farnhill, a wine maker, is also the owner of Cathcart Ridge Estate.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.