Rising floodwaters close Framlingham golf course

By Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:00am
Framlingham Golf Course superintendent Ross Corbett says one green and part of the fairway was submerged in floodwaters. Picture by Chris Doheny

The rising Hopkins River has left part of the East Framlingham Golf Club's course submerged under floodwaters.

