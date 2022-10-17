The rising Hopkins River has left part of the East Framlingham Golf Club's course submerged under floodwaters.
Golf course superintendent Ross Corbett said part of the fairway on the course's most scenic hole - the fifth - had been impacted by the water.
"We've got one green and tee that's still submerged, it's got a couple of metres of water on them... and half the fairway is submerged," Mr Corbett said.
"The water has receded, but since I got here about 7am this morning, the water's gone back up again."
Mr Corbett said the water had also risen to be right up at the bottom of the bridge on Kents Ford Road near the golf course again on Monday morning.
On Saturday, water was flowing over the bridge which has been closed to traffic, he said.
Mr Corbett said it wasn't the first time floodwaters had impacted the golf course.
"In 2011 when it was a big flood we lost a lot of the golf course for a period of time," he said.
"We had to pressure hose all the greens and get all the silt and dirt off them and try and look after them the best we could.
"It's unfortunate, but there's people 10 times worse off than we are."
Mr Corbett said he expected more floodwaters were still yet to come down the Hopkins River.
"We won't be open probably until maybe the weekend depending on what happens," he said.
