The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Authorities issue warning on residents looking at floodwaters in the south-west.

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 16 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allansford residents gather at the recreation reserve to hear from emergency services. SES divisional commander Steve McDowell gives an update on the unfolding situation. Picture by Chris Doheny

"Really silly behaviour" by residents trying to look at floodwaters in the south-west have prompted a warning from emergency services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.