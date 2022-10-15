Updated 1pm: SES divisional commander Steve McDowell said they didn't believe they would have to close the Allansford bridge because of rising floodwaters.
"It's a fluid situation," he said.
Mr McDowell said they were not immediately concerned about any property at this stage.
But he said it could change in a matter of minutes.
They said they would hopefully find out when the peak at Allansford would be when they get an update around 4pm.
Allansford resident said Eddie White said the community meeting, which was held at 11pm, helped alleviate the fears of locals.
Earlier: The bridge over Mount Emu Creek at Panmure will be closed to traffic this morning as flood waters rise with the peak expected later in the day.
Residents filled the Panmure hall to hear from SES, police and Moyne Shire Council representatives about what to expect over the next 24 hours.
Traffic from Warrnambool is being diverted from the Great Ocean Road turn-off near Allansford with water over the road near Terang and McKinnons Bridge closed.
"It is expected the bridge on the Princes Highway will be closed sometime later this morning. Access will be cut at the bridge," Mr McDowell said.
SES divisional commander Steve McDowell said the gauge upstream from Panmure still hadn't hit its peak.
"The water is still rising. It does take a period of time for it to reach Panmure.
"We are seeing significant river rises in the Mount Emu Creek. That's likely to continue until later today," Mr McDowell said.
"The river still has some way to come up before we actually see that peak.
"At this point we don't have a peak for Allansford."
He said the peak would hit late this afternoon, into this evening.
Inspector Steve Thompson said that while the Panmure bridge may not get inundated with water, it was about it being assessed as being structurally intact.
"We ask for your patience around that," he said.
Mr McDowell said there was no indication yet about whether the Allansford bridge would have to close.
With Allansford dealing with water coming down the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek, hydrologists are trying to work on when those peaks will meet at the junction, he said.
"It's really hard to get a gauge on what the peak looks like due to those two water bodies coming together," he said.
"They're telling us the peak will sit there for a long time."
Mr McDowell said best guess was that the water would peak for a period of about 24 hours.
He said authorities were not expecting the peak to be quite as high as 2011.
"That said, that's only an estimated guess," he said.
"We're not taking that as gospel. We may actually see it hit 2011 heights."
Mr McDowell said sandbagging had been done on Saturday to 2011 levels and if it looked like it might exceed that they would get crews back out to bolster the work they'd done.
He said the river was expected to peak for "considerable amount of time".
"I would be preparing for a fairly long duration peak of water as it comes down the creek," he said.
Discussions were taking place around whether Panmure Primary School would be open on Monday with the bridge being cut.
"If the roads are covered with water we don't want anyone driving through the water," Mr McDowell said.
Moyne Shire Council chief executive officer Brett Davis said that compared to 2011, the region was coming off the back of a wet season and the next four or five weeks would also be wet.
Mr Davis said there could be other events, depending on what is coming later in the week.
"It's about being vigilant.... We've got to be on our toes for a longer period of time," he said
The Panmure meeting was told that the mouth of the Hopkins River was fully open which was different to the 2011 flooding when it took a long time for it to open.
Mr McDowell said said he would keep the community informed throughout the day when he received updates.
"If you do see emergency services support around this afternoon, please don't be alarmed, we're just doing our regular things," he said.
Mr McDowell said if they needed more community support in the next few days they would let the community know and, if there was a need, they would call other community meetings tomorrow.
Moyne Shire Council has been doorknocking and ringing people in the flood areas over the past couple of days to keep people informed and check on residents.
