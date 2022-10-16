Three south-west schools will be closed tomorrow with floodwaters impacting bus routes in the Panmure area.
The Department of Education has confirmed that Panmure, Cudgee and Noorat schools were all closed on Monday.
State Emergency Service divisional commander Steve McDowell said extra crews were sent to Allansford on Sunday night after residents were concerned with the rising waters.
"We did see the river take a fairly steep rise," he said.
Mr McDowell said the levels were expected to drop off slightly overnight before hitting a slightly higher peak Monday evening.
"We just need to be mindful that we are going to see that second spike in Allansford tomorrow."
He said the river had also peaked at Panmure but levels would stay high for the next 24 hours.
However, Mr McDowell said there appeared to be a slight falls in the river upstream of Panmure, which was good news, but they were still monitoring that to make sure that is the case.
"Bearing in mind that we do have some rain forecast for later in the coming week, so we won't drop our guard," he said.
People were warned to stay away from floodwaters, particularly at night.
Warrnambool City Council's Luke Coglan said the CFA were conducting some operations at the corner of Tooram Road and Station Street which would mean Tooram Road would be closed.
Moyne Shire Council said they had now closed the Garvoc Laang Road but the Ayresford Road was now open.
Mr McDowell said they would provide another update after 9.30am on Monday.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
