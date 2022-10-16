The Standard
Couple escape rising floodwaters at their Panmure home

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:21am, first published 1:55am
Trevor and Janet Blackney had to evacuate their Panmure home at 5.30am as floodwaters surrounded their property. Picture by Katrina Lovell

A Panmure couple had to evacuate their home early Sunday morning as the rising floodwaters surrounded their property which was now cut-off.

