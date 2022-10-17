The Standard
Couple found asleep in stolen rental car near Mount Emu Creek, Darlington

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:31am, first published 1:26am
Accused couple found asleep in stolen rental car near Mount Emu Creek

A Terang man and his partner have been arrested after they were allegedly found sleeping in a stolen rental car at Darlington.

