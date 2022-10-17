Accused couple found asleep in stolen rental car near Mount Emu Creek

A Terang man and his partner have been arrested after they were allegedly found sleeping in a stolen rental car at Darlington.
Dylan Cosgrove, 37, and a 33-year-old Maryborough woman were allegedly found drug affected and sleeping in a stolen Toyota Kluger near Mount Emu Creek on Friday about 8am.
Mr Cosgrove fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he applied for bail.
The accused woman is in the Warrnambool police station cells and is expected to appear in the same court throughout the day.
The court heard police located the man in the driver seat of the stolen Kluger and the female co-accused in the passenger seat.
A search of the vehicle registration uncovered it was listed as being stolen from Avis Car Rentals in Maryborough.
Police allege the woman attended the High Street rental company on September 16 and was denied business due to only holding a probationary licence and not having any money.
It is alleged the woman then asked a third person to hire the vehicle in their name.
They obliged.
When the vehicle wasn't returned the following day, Avis staff contacted the third person who advised them the accused woman had the car.
The court heard the tracking device on the vehicle was turned off.
But on Friday police located it near Mount Emu Creek at Darlington.
The creek has since flooded over the weekend with nearby roads and the Panmure bridge officially closed.
Mr Cosgrove and the woman were already on bail for other alleged offences.
The accused woman also had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest.
The pair was arrested and conveyed to a police station where Mr Cosgrove was allegedly found in possession of three unknown prescription pills and no prescription.
Mr Cosgrove was on bail for alleged offences of burglary and two counts of thefts of motor vehicles.
The court heard he has an extensive criminal history involving violent and theft-related offences, and an armed robbery which led to a 44-month stint in jail.
Magistrate Franz Holzer found the man was an unacceptable risk of reoffending in the community.
Mr Cosgrove was refused bail and will appear in court at a later date.
The court heard he was withdrawing from methamphetamine.
