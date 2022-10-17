Despite a tiring few days, the Skipton community has come together to clean-up the town after intense flooding.
Skipton's main road flooded on Friday afternoon when Mount Emu Creek broke its banks.
Eight houses and five businesses were inundated, including Emu Creek Deli and Gifts, the Skipton Community Op Shop and the town's pharmacy.
On Saturday the water started to recede and residents and volunteers began removing sandbags and assessing the damage.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the Skipton community had banded together to clean-up the town.
"They've done an incredible job," Cr Gstrein said.
"They couldn't have been better prepared. The flood arrived quite quickly and the clean up started on Saturday.
"If you drive through the town now it's hard to believe what happened. The IGA reopened on Saturday afternoon."
Cr Gstrein said there was a feeling of relief among residents, but they were still wary of coming predicted rain.
"There is still that feeling of anxiety, as people are unsure what will happen later in the week with more rain," she said.
"They are a very resilient community and they are helping each other. The relief centre is still open and we are calling for volunteers to help.
"The footy club is organising a super Saturday clean up this weekend. Small communities always come together in their time of need."
Elizabeth Phillips from Gumbower Homestead said everyone was "quite exhausted".
Residents said the flooding was just as significant as floods in 2011 and 2016.
"It is a great little community," she said. "They stick together and everyone helps everyone."
Mount Emu Creek is situated at the back of Ms Phillips' property.
"It definitely has not hit the house but it hits things like fences," she said. "It is a massive clean up because all our fences will be lying down and then also the debris."
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
