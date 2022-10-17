The Standard
Damage assessment, clean-up begins after Skipton floods

By Rachael Houlihan
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:44am, first published 3:30am
The Skipton community has come together to clean up after floods inundated eight homes and five businesses in the town.

Despite a tiring few days, the Skipton community has come together to clean-up the town after intense flooding.

