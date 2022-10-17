It's a "wait and see" scenario for Panmure Recreation Reserve to see what damage rising floodwaters have had on the facility.
Panmure Football Netball Club president Phil Mahony said members had sandbagged and put items up high in anticipation of the weekend flooding.
"Having it happen in 2011 we were fairly clued up on what we needed to do," he said.
"It's a wait and see for us.
"You can sandbag all you like but water will seep in somewhere, until we're allowed in there we won't really know that.
"The canteen was probably the first part to be hit. That's the closest to the river."
Mr Mahony said volunteers had made sure everything was put up high and they had removed some of the sponsorship signage from the fence just in case the pressure of the water worked them loose.
"That's what does all the damage, it's all the debris that pushes up against things," he said.
Mr Mahony said they had also made sure all the tanks along the river were full of water so they didn't get carried away.
He said the newish playground at the recreation reserve, which was installed after the last flood, was also under water.
"It will probably clear pretty quickly," he said.
"It's not the water from here that's causing the problem, it's the water from Skipton or up that way that's causing the problem,"
Mr Mahony said cricket had been scheduled to be played at the ground on the weekend, and so far the pitch seemed to have escaped damage.
"Funnily enough the oval was looking fantastic just beforehand," he said.
Reg Dumesny, who lives next door to the recreation reserve, said he had removed all the wires from his fence that ran along the creek so all the debris coming down stream didn't catch like it did in the 2011 floods.
Mr Dumesny said removing the wires beforehand was the "lesser of two evils" because of the time it took to clear away the "muck" that had caught on his fences in 2011.
He said he ended up having to put in new wires last time because he had to cut it all to remove the rubbish and debris.
Mr Dumesny said it would probably take him half a day to put the wires back on 400 metres of fencing once the waters had receded.
"It didn't take long to remove them. It will take a lot longer to put them back," he said.
Floodwaters have now peaked in Panmure and Moyne Shire Council said it would now move into a recovery phase once that water had receded.
The council has now set up an internal recovery control group with representatives from relevant directorates.
The group will meet daily to ensure recovery efforts are appropriately resourced and are taking a whole of council approach.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
