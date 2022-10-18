The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Hopkins River hits peak at Allansford, level expected to remain for 12 hours

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:06am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The level of the Hopkins River at Allansford reached its peak on Tuesday morning. Picture by Monique Patterson

Update: 1pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.