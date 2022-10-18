Will Warrnambool have its third mayor in 12 months?
The city will find out on Monday when city councillors vote on who will be mayor and deputy mayor for the next year.
Two of the seven councillors have already ruled themselves out while others are staying mum on whether they would put their hand up or not.
After stepping down part-way through his term on March 21, former mayor Richard Ziegeler indicated he could step up again if he was approached.
Cr Ziegeler said he would not comment on whether he would or wouldn't put his hand up for the role of mayor or deputy mayor but did say: "If I'm approached I'll consider it".
"I always put my hand up if called upon," he said.
When Cr Ziegeler resigned as mayor, he continued on as councillor.
Cr Ziegeler had cited reasons of health and family commitments for his decision to step down.
"I was truly honoured to be elected mayor of Warrnambool last October," Cr Ziegeler said.
Following his resignation, Cr Debbie Arnott stepped in as acting mayor until a vote could be held.
Cr Vicki Jellie was returned to the vacated role after having also stepped up during her first term as councillor.
She was one of seven first-time councillors elected in October 2020 and took on the role of leading the city during a time that was marked with lengthy lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Cr Jellie did not comment on whether she would stand again for the top job saying it would be decided at Monday's meeting.
Cr Otha Akoch said he wouldn't put his hand up for the mayoral role at Monday's council meeting.
He said he was too busy with his children's sport commitments that included being away for many weekends to take on the mayoral duties at this time.
Cr Max Taylor ruled himself out of the race for the mayor or deputy mayor position.
He said he was too busy with his business.
Cr Ben Blain said he would not buy into speculation on who might be stepping into the mayor or deputy mayoral role.
Deputy mayor Debbie Arnott said the roles were still being discussed and a decision would be made next Monday night.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris was contacted for comment but did not respond.
Whoever gets a majority of votes from their colleagues won't have long to settle into the role, with councillors expected to make a decision on the future of Warrnambool's saleyards in November.
Monday's meeting is scheduled to start at 5.45pm.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
