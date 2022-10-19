The "official" opening has been two-and-a-half years in the making, but the Merri River School has become so popular it is already outgrowing its new facility.
Assistant principal Jo Roche said the school was in "desperate" need of expansion with the school's student numbers already exceeding capacity.
After four planned attempts to cut the ribbon on the new building were foiled by COVID-19 restrictions, the school that opened its doors in 2020 was officially declared open to cheers from the students on Wednesday.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney, who did the honours, said it was the first time she had visited the school since it had been completed.
"And I've got to say this is 'wow, wow, wow'," she said.
"The old school you were up on the hill, the buildings were incredibly poor to say the least and the playspace was almost non-existent."
The wheels were set in motion in 2012 to move from the Hyland Street site to Wollaston Road, and now years later the school is talking about extending.
Dean Clements, who has been principal since the start of term three, said the rapid growth in school numbers had taken everyone by surprise.
"We're full. The growth of the school has been huge," he said.
Assistant principal Jo Roche said the school had moved to Wollaston Road with 120 students and now it had 175.
"We're a bit over capacity actually," she said. "We're in desperate need to expand. We need more classrooms for the students."
Ms Roche said the school was in discussions with government departments about the needs.
Mr Clements said the school was growing so fast it had just started its fifth bus run to get children to school, and expected a sixth to start next year to accommodate even more students.
"We are really fundraising hard now for a music space. We haven't got a music space, we haven't got an art room," he said.
A fundraiser dinner will be held on November 26 with proceeds going towards the $280,000 needed to construct a new music room.
Ms Roche said the school's reputation was being noticed "far and wide". The school is expecting families from the UK and interstate next year.
Mr Clements said almost $300,000 had been raised for extra facilities including trampolines, sensory play spaces and a football oval.
It also received $30,000 for a new low ropes course, and a donation for bike and walking tracks which would be also for community use.
The school is also raising money for an all-abilities jetty on the Merri River.
"We really want to make this a community space," Ms Roche said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
