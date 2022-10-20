Residents urged to remain alert ahead of predicted rainfall

Emergency services personnel are ready to respond if there is a flooding event on the weekend.
Steve McDowell, who was the deputy incident controller during the flood event which affected Panmure and Allansford, said the situation was being monitored closely.
"The rain forecast from the bureau has been changing from day to day," Mr McDowell said.
"It's not real clear how much we're going to get and we don't know where the rain is going to fall."
Mr McDowell said there were reports of up to 40mm falling in some areas over the coming week.
"Over the weekend we will be monitoring where the rain is falling and how the local waterways are being affected," he said.
"The larger falls may be early next week."
Mr McDowell said measures in place at Panmure and Allansford to prevent flooding, including sandbags, would remain in place until the weather event has passed.
He said all south-west waterways were being monitored. "Most of the river systems across the district are still really wet," he said.
Mr McDowell said Panmure and Allansford residents didn't need to be alarmed.
"The fact we're leaving the sandbags there doesn't meant the Hopkins and the Mount Emu Creek are going to flood again - we just want to be prepared," he said.
Mr McDowell said community members would be kept up to date on the situation over the coming days.
"We're in a full state of preparedness," he said.
"We're ready to go and work with communities if we need to."
Mr McDowell said he was extremely impressed by the efforts of community members during the flood event.
"On behalf of the SES, we would like to thank the community for all the hard work they put in and their understanding at times when we didn't have any information to give them," he said.
"We just want to reassure them that if we do see some big rain again we are ready to go," he said.
Mr McDowell said earlier in the week he believed the Panmure and Allansford flood event was over, but the situation would continue to be monitored.
However, he urged residents to remain vigilant and keep up-to-date with community alerts.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith has warned residents to never take the risk and drive around a road closure or through flood water.
"Unfortunately this week we have had a number of instances where motorists have ignored closures, driven through floodwater and have got themselves into real danger," he said.
Cr Smith said crews had uncovered severe damage to the local road network as flood waters recede.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
