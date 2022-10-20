The Standard
$19m rollout of Salvation Army social housing projects in Warrnambool

By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:46am, first published 5:00am
Three houses will be turned into six units under plans for more social housing in Warrnambool.

Another $3.3 million in social housing projects have been unveiled as the Salvation Army ramps up efforts to curb Warrnambool's growing homelessness problem.

