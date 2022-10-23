Residents call for NBN access ahead of federal budget

A number of south-west residents hope the region will share in funding for NBN upgrades in next week's federal budget.
Purnim's Samantha Haebich said she was frustrated her house was not connected to the NBN.
She said it made home-schooling almost impossible and she was unable to work from home.
Mrs Haebich said calls to multiple providers had been fruitless in their efforts to improve connectivity.
"Mobile reception is near non-existent," she said.
"We rely on expensive satellite internet that is limited and drops out if it rains or there is heavy clouding."
It was revealed this week the government will invest $2.4 billion in the scheme over the next four years, expanding full-fibre access to those properties by 2025.
The government noted its predecessor's "technological incompetence and financial mismanagement" and said it needed to start fixing the NBN as a result.
They say constructing and installing the upgraded fibre will support an extra $2.6 billion in economic activity, with the project creating thousands of jobs too.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is delivering the upgrades it was elected to make.
"Australians deserve the same access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet access regardless of whether they're logging in from the bush or the 'burbs," he said.
"I want to bring Australians together and we're doing that by better connecting neighbourhoods and communities."
A number of other south-west residents said the area they lived in also needed access to the NBN.
Sue Blake said Nullawarre was in a black hole and mobile phone reception dropped in and out.
Another resident said service in Woodford was "atrocious", while John Bull said Yarpturk was in desperate need of upgrades.
"Yarpturk speed is under five and mostly around two. Phone reception is even worse," he said.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said speed and reliability increases in regional communities were on the way.
"So much of what we do at home depends on reliable, high-speed internet - things like study, entertainment, working from home or running a small family business," she said.
"This commitment will help ensure no one is left behind."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
