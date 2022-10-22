A family from Drumborg had a lucky escape after driving into flood waters near Rocklands Reservoir on Saturday.
Portland police Sergeant Ash Rawlings said an alarm was raised about 12.30pm Saturday after two families were four-wheel-driving in the old Henty Highway area at Rocklands, 65 kilometres north of Hamilton.
One of the the two vehicles drove into flood waters and a call was made to Triple Zero (000).
"There was a call to Triple Zero about an inland water rescue," Sergeant Rawlings said, who coordinated the response.
"Two families were four-wheel-driving. One vehicle had entered flood waters and got stuck. They were unable to make the crossing.
"The vehicle was not submerged but it was two-thirds under water and there were adults and children onboard.
"They all managed to get out safely and got to dry land. There were no injuries."
The retrieval operation was coordinated by Portland police, involving the Balmoral police member and local State Emergency Service units.
"The vehicle was unable to be retrieved and is still in the same position," Sergeant Rawlings said.
"The family was very lucky to all get out and there were some young children involved. It could have been an absolute disaster, but it all ended OK."
It's understood the family was transported back to the Balmoral police station.
Sergeant Rawlings said the messages about flood waters were consistent from emergency services.
"Do not drive into flood waters," he said.
"This family was very lucky. They got into a situation where they were no longer in control and that's always dangerous.
"The coordinated response finished up about 4.30pm so emergency services were in action for about four hours," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
iframe src="https://www.standard.net.au/app/" width="600px" height="400px" /iframe
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.