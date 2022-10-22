The Standard
Police issue another warning: Do not drive into flood waters

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 22 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 10:33pm
This four-wheel-drive also got stuck in flood waters. This is a file image.

A family from Drumborg had a lucky escape after driving into flood waters near Rocklands Reservoir on Saturday.

