GROWING up in Terang there were few places to perform so when musician Rhys Crimmin returns to the south-west he enjoys playing at newer venues.
The one-man band multi-instrumentalist is playing two sets of originals at Camperdown Steam Laundry on Friday from 7-10pm.
"It's a bit of a unique and fairly new venue," Crimmin said.
"It's cool that there's lots of new venues popping up because growing up we only had the pub to play at so I try to support them by playing a show."
Crimmin has lived in Melbourne for about 10 years but said it was nice to return home to perform.
"I don't get to come down and play shows at home often because I'm playing everywhere," he said.
The Camperdown show was postponed several times and will be followed by several gigs at wineries in South Australia.
Crimmin recently performed at the Robert Burns Scottish Festival and Koroit Irish Festival.
Tickets can be booked at www.trybooking.com/BZUNU.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
