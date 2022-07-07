The Standard

Rhys Crimmin performing at Camperdown Steam Laundry on July 8

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 7 2022 - 2:23am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE MUSIC: Rhys Crimmin is returning to his home roots to perform in Camperdown on Friday. Picture: Anthony Brady

GROWING up in Terang there were few places to perform so when musician Rhys Crimmin returns to the south-west he enjoys playing at newer venues.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.