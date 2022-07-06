A fiery exchange broke out when about 15 objectors met with council representatives on Tuesday to address plans to turn one of Warrnambool's waste transfer stations into a 24-hour operation.
The meeting at Victoria Park was attended by mayor Vicki Jellie, councillors, council planning officers and Myers planning group's Dan Pech representing the applicant Cleanaway.
Cr Jellie told The Standard it was not allowed to attend but permission had been sought and granted by a council officer prior to the public meeting.
Attendees were given five minutes to speak but planning officers clarified the meeting was not a discussive forum or an opportunity to have questions answered.
Among the concerns raised by objectors included issues regarding noise, smell, traffic, littering and health.
"I'm really concerned about the noise because at night this is a really peaceful area," one resident said.
"I think the noise of the trucks coming up Giffen Street is going to really impact people who have bedrooms on that street. Why should they suddenly be subjected to 24-hour noise? Because it's just basically a profit for a few people but it's going to impact a heck of a lot of residents.
"I feel like the people who live in the caravans over there have not been considered at all. It's just like 'oh well, if you don't have the money to have a house we don't give a damn about your environment'.
"I'm also concerned about the waste that blows all over this park. On Clean Up Australia Day we got 10-12 huge bags of waste and it's filthy.
"I walk here every day, I've found dirty vomit bags that have been squashed, blood-covered polystyrene, filthy plastic - whatever comes just blows all over this park. Children play here, it's a health hazard."
Another objector said smell was also an issue.
"The rubbish that floats across this park is abominable, it's just shocking," she said.
"The smell in summer is absolutely nauseating. You'll come to the dog park and you just have to go somewhere else. It is putrid, it really is."
Mr Pech said the purpose of the planning permit amendment was to allow contractors - not public patrons - to operate and visit the site around the clock.
"It's not the intent of the application to allow public patrons 24/7 access to the facility but to allow for its contractor vehicles to visit the site in an orderly fashion in-line with current practices for both existing facilities, other transfer facilities in Warrnambool and also within the limits permitted by the EPA," he said.
"I can confirm that the planning permit application included not only a town planning report outlining the key town planning matters to be determined but also an updated environmental management plan outlining modern techniques to manage odour, to manage noise within acceptable limits as well as expert reports prepared by qualified professionals prepared in accordance with EPA requirements."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
