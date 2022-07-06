Number of Warrnambool residents 'sleeping rough' on the rise

There are a lot of people sleeping rough and it's very cold.- Louise Serra
The number of south-west residents "sleeping rough" is increasing, due to a lack of affordable housing and the rising cost of living.
Anglicare south-west community development co-ordinator Louise Serra said a perfect storm of factors was having an impact on a high number of people in the community.
"I think the difference is people higher up the socio-economic ladder are being affected," she said.
She said many people were struggling to get by due to rising costs.
"There are a lot of people out there who are doing it hard," Ms Serra said.
She said while there was an increase in the number of people accessing support from Anglicare in Warrnambool, she was concerned that many were reluctant to seek help.
"Considering how difficult it is out there, I would encourage people to give us a call," she said.
Ms Serra said Anglicare could help with food, covering the cost of prescriptions, providing blankets and referring people on to other services.
She said she was concerned about the city's homelessness issue.
"There are a lot of people sleeping rough and it's very cold," she said.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded the coldest day of the year in Warrnambool so far.
The Standard understands some people are sleeping at community venues such as ovals and reserves.
Ms Serra's comments came as a new analysis of rental vacancies in regional Victoria revealed the south-west had one of the lowest vacancy rates.
Everybody's Home data shows the region's vacancy rate sits at just 0.69 per cent.
It also reveals rent has risen by an average of 16 per cent in the south-west.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Kate Colvin said as mortgage interest rates doubled many landlords would seek to pass the cost on to tenants.
"Renters are in for a seriously difficult time as landlords capitalise on historically low vacancy rates to shift the rising cost of interest rates on to their tenants," Ms Colvin said.
"While the Victorian state government has invested in social housing, we will only start to see significant change once we see a significant promise from the federal government as well."
Ms Colvin said the country was in the midst of a "perfect storm" when it came to housing.
"There are limited options for people who can't afford to buy but want to stay in their local community," Ms Colvin said.
"Just because you rent, doesn't mean you haven't established deep roots in a community.
"Renters on low and modest incomes work in the local shops and aged care services.
"They have kids in local schools, are members of sports clubs, and attend local churches. They deserve the same stability as everyone else.
"We need to start planning for more social and affordable houses now."
Anglicare can be contacted on 0458 750 351.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
