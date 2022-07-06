The Standard

Number of Warrnambool residents 'sleeping rough' on the rise

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
July 6 2022 - 6:15am
There are a lot of people sleeping rough and it's very cold.

- Louise Serra
NOWHERE TO GO: A growing number of people are 'sleeping rough' due to a lack of affordable housing.

The number of south-west residents "sleeping rough" is increasing, due to a lack of affordable housing and the rising cost of living.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

