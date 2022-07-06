Incoming Warrnambool and District Cricket Association junior director of coaching Jake Bloom is passionate about developing the next wave of talent in the south-west region.
Bloom will work closely and provide support to youth coaches across the association to improve and retain juniors to the sport.
He replaces West Warrnambool's Alastair Templeton in the crucial junior development role.
The former Allansford-Panmure mentor - who had an extensive coaching resume in Melbourne for over a decade before moving to the south-west - said he was looking forward to getting stuck into the role.
"I've touched base with Al (Templeton) to get his run down of things so that we don't double up too much on what he did really well last year," he said.
"I'll essentially be coaching the coaches in a sense, upskilling all the local association coaches and providing support.
"Hopefully they take back some of those skills to their clubs and pass it onto their junior coaches.
"I just want to improve the quality and standard of coaching across the different associations. Cricket Victoria has done this really well, rolled it out and put a bit of money into it."
Bloom said the role was one which suited his skillset, passion and experience in the game and was eager to put his best foot forward and make an impact.
He added relinquishing the head coaching role at Allansford-Panmure - where he will still be involved informally - had opened the door for the new venture.
"For me it was more my involvement in junior development and working in Melbourne and then I was in the (Western) Waves program when I first moved down," he said.
"Work commitments and then coaching a club at the same time got in the way of things then.
"Now that I've sort of wrapped up the head coaching at Allansford-Panmure, it has freed me up a bit more to take this role on.
"It's more a flexible job in the sense I can set the times of year and calendar events that I can run things with other club coaches, both junior and senior.
"It gives me some flexibility, so it was probably right in my wheelhouse."
He said there was plenty of ideas and events in the works to help coaches prepare for the season.
"We've got three Master Blasters sessions to provide some information on different skills, drills and what coaches can do," he said.
"We've also got a level one coaching accreditation day on Sunday the 18th of September."
