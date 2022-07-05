Koroit coach Kate Dobson believes the Saints' best netball is worthy of a top two finish.
Ahead of its round 13 clash against Terang Mortlake on Saturday, Dobson said Koroit's focus was shifting towards the post-season as they prepare as best as possible for a probable finals run. Ranked third, the Saints are continuing to contest a wide open top five for their highest possible finish.
"Everyone would love a second chance," Dobson said. "I feel like our best netball is good enough to compete for one and two but our worst could see us potentially fifth. It's just such an even competition."
Ladder leader South Warrnambool hold a two game buffer, with Cobden, Koroit and Warrnambool level on points. North Warrnambool Eagles round out the top five, with Portland sitting three-and-a-half games out of contention.
Despite sporting one of its youngest open groups in recent years, Dobson said Koroit's depth was a feature among its grades with up to 14 players lining up at the top level this year. A core group will now press on for finals.
"We've had five or six playing fairly consistently, then rotated a few girls," Dobson said. "We're a very young team.
"Koroit's traditionally a strong netball club and we are across the grades but if you look at our open grade we're probably the youngest and most inexperienced team we've been for a long time.
"When you look at North and Cobden in particular, the amount of senior players they've got with finals experience, they're pretty experienced across the board."
Dobson is excited for Koroit's younger players to get a taste of finals this year.
"I guess you can't get finals experience until you play finals," she said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
