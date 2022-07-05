The Standard

Koroit gearing up for a strong post-season run in Hampden league

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING THE RANKS: Mia Mills has cemented herself in Koroit's open grade squad this season. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Koroit coach Kate Dobson believes the Saints' best netball is worthy of a top two finish.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.