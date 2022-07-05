The Standard

Panmure confident it can build a strong patch of form heading into Warrnambool and District league netball finals

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:00am
DETERMINED: Panmure co-coach Jess Rohan is key to the Bulldogs' hopes this season. Picture: Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Panmure knows building momentum and managing its squad heading into the Warrnambool and District league A grade finals is of vital importance.

