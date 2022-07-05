The Standard

Nick Ansell appointed new Warrnambool District Cricket Association general manager

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
EXCITED: Nick Ansell has taken on the role of general manager for the Warrnambool Disitrct Cricket Assocation. Picture: Anthony Brady

Nick Ansell is excited by the opportunity to help the Warrnambool District Cricket Association prosper.

