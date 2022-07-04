The Standard

Jarrod Holt re-signs as senior coach for Portland for another season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:32am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCKED IN: Portland coach Jarrod Holt will remain in the top job through 2023. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Portland is on track to play its first Hampden league finals series this season, but it's sustained success senior coach Jarrod Holt continues to push for within his group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.