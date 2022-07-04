Portland is on track to play its first Hampden league finals series this season, but it's sustained success senior coach Jarrod Holt continues to push for within his group.
The Tigers announced Holt would remain in the top job through 2023, taking his current stint in the role through to a third year. Holt also led the Tigers from 2011 to 2013 as a playing coach.
Advertisement
The 40-year-old said he remains confident with the direction his group is heading.
"We've been improving the last couple years," Holt said. "I think we've got a good bunch of guys here who are self-driven and got some good help around.
"As a club it would be good if we can continue that for at least another year and have a bit of sustained success."
Holt said he and his family took the time to weigh up committing to another season.
"For myself, I have a couple young kids," he said. "Especially my boy Archie, 6, he loves coming down to the footy with me and training and being a part of it.
"It's something I can do with him. Even with away games, we all go along as a family and enjoy the day.
It's a good place to be and it's been enjoyable for me.- Jarrod Holt
"It's a good place to be and it's been enjoyable for me."
After separate stints as a playing coach at Portland and Hamilton, Holt initially wondered if he'd enjoy the process of off-field coaching as much as his previous roles.
"It does change it but as a coach, you can definitely coach better and have a bit more time to give," he said. "You can fully focus on everyone else which is a benefit."
The Tigers continue to hunt their first senior premiership in the Hampden league after joining from Western Border Football League in 2013.
This season, the club went undefeated through its first seven rounds and now sit third (9-2) with six home-and-away rounds to go,
Holt said his team's on-field rise this year had surprised a few people.
"We've got a good group at the moment and players have really embraced what we're doing, they've driven it," he said. "Just having some really good young players coming through and being really competitive straight away which has made a difference.
"I guess now, the expectations are a bit higher and it drives you a bit more.
"I think as a club in the future if we're trying to recruit players it all helps if we're going well."
Holt said the chance to break a finals drought this year was driving the group.
Advertisement
"This year would be our first crack at it, which I think is exciting," he said. "That's what it's all about, especially for the players who probably felt like they were slugging it out for a while there and wondered if it would happen.
"We've done a lot of hard work over the last couple years so hopefully we can start reaping some rewards."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.