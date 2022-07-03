First-year Taytoon midfielder Anthony Rosato is hard to miss on the football field.
A contested beast, Rosato, who comes to the Mininera league club from Morwell in the Gippsland league, can burst through packs with little effort before delivering the ball to a target by either hand or foot. Several 'don't argues' are thrown in for good measure. In just a few minutes watching the brute force Rosato brings to his game, the question arises; is he the league's elite talent?
First-year Taytoon coach Zac Tunbridge said Rosato, nicknamed Tank, was 'by a mile' the best in the competition.
"He moved down here for work," Tunbridge said. "He's such a good player but away from how good he is and how dominant, he's really good for the group.
"He's only 22 but he's got a lot of experience from playing a high standard of footy. Him and maybe one of two others, are the best players in the league. But I think he's above and beyond. When he gets challenged, he just dominates."
The Hawks continued its undefeated run against Hawkesdale-Macarthur on Saturday. But despite the 93-point winning margin, Turnridge was still left wanting from his team ahead of its top of the table clash against Ararat next round.
"We struggled to put in four quarters but hats off to Hawkesdale, they were definitely a lot more than we expected them to be," he said.
Tunbridge said his side had been "up and down" throughout the year but had faith his side would respond against the Eagles.
"That we're still not entirely happy is a real credit to us," he said. "Once we get our footy going the way we want it, I think we will be a real threat in the league."
Sporting a 10-1 record in 2021 before the cancellation of finals, Tunbridge said his group was hungry to play a full season with the goal of bringing the club its first premiership since 2016 and 12th overall.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
