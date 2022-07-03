Pateince is a virtue. Just ask Ballarat trainer Amy McDonald. Her patience has been tested by star jumper Flying Agent but the nine-year-old rewarded the troubles with a dashing victory in the $125,000 Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday.
With McDonald's husband Lee Horner in the saddle Flying Agent beat Yulong Place by eight lengths to take out the jumps feature over 3450 metres. The former Warrnambool trainer said she may now set Flying Agent for the 2023 Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"We've got to start thinking of next year's Grand Annual after that win," McDonald said. "Flying Agent is not a star on the flat but he's a lovely jumper who loves wet tracks and he loves Warrnambool. His record in jumps races around Warrnambool is sensational.
"He tweaked his back early in the season and that's why we missed the Warrnambool carnival this year. His owners have been really patient and supportive of me but I know they would want to win a Grand Annual so we'll start planning for that race."
Horner was confident in the run that Flying Agent was going to be hard to beat.
"I thought I had them covered a long way out," Horner said. "He's a superior jumper who loves Warrnambool. It was a big win on the heavy ground."
Moe-trained Blanford Lad scored a convincing victory in the Lafferty Hurdle. Trainer Peter Gelagotis said Blanford Lad may have his next start in the Drechsler Hurdle or the Grand National Hurdle.
