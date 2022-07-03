Boom Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu emerged as a genuine spring contender following his win in the $200,000 Winter Championship Final at Flemington on Saturday.
Tuvalu with Jarrod Fry on board beat Sir Davy by two lengths to take out the listed race over 1600 metres. The victory gave Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith his second victory in the winter feature. His other winner was Reykjavik in 2019.
Smith said Tuvalu will have a short break before being prepared for black type races in the spring.
"We'll lift the bar for Tuvalu again in the spring," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "His record is excellent when you consider he's won seven of 11 and ran second on the other four occasions.
"We may look at the group one Railway Stakes at Ascot in November. It's a serious option but there's plenty of other feature races in Melbourne which we may target Tuvalu at over the spring.
"Tuvalu is potentially a group one winner. His record shows that point."
Smith was upbeat with the performance of Tuvalu's stablemate Mystery Shot to run third in the Winter Championship Final.
"Mystery Shot is going well," he said. "He's had a good campaign without winning. He's just so honest in his races."
Tuvalu, a $200,000 purchase as a yearling in 2019 took his stake earnings to more than $410,000 with Saturday's victory.
