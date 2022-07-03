Mermaids veteran Katie O'Keefe says a finals-like atmosphere at the Arc helped spur Warrnambool to a come-from-behind win.
The Mermaids, piloted by a clutch two point shot from Molly McLaren in the dying seconds, got over the line 61-59 against Western Port on Saturday.
It was a crucial win for the home side, considering it was three versus four and the Mermaids were down by eight at half time. O'Keefe, the leading player in the comeback with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, said the feeling late in the game was that of a playoff game.
"Because of the pressure we have on ourselves to get a win, the atmosphere from the crowd, and every single thing we did with those cheers, it's a lot of pressure but felt like we were in the final," she said. "Our home court advantage is our crowd and our support."
Trailing by as much as 10 early in the contest, the Mermaids were within six at the final change before outscoring Port 16-8 in the fourth to seal the win.
Alongside O'Keefe, Lou Brown's (15 points, six rebounds, five steals) experience was essential to a line up missing Amy Wormald, Molly McKinnon and Keele Hillas. With the team against the wall at half time, O'Keefe said focus turned to defence.
"As a senior player, you go out at half time and have your huddle and chat and say what can we do to turn it around?" O'Keefe said. "I think the focus was defence, so I just came out and tried to play with a little more intensity and offence comes and everyone lifts from that. Play some good defence, get some easy shots, catch up and go from there."
The former WNBL player also credited the squad's teenage players for stepping up in key absences.
"You talk of Amy or some of the big names being away but even though they're away, our young girls can fill those shoes so easy and it showed," she said.
"They stepped up when we needed them to, made some big shots, hustled, got some stops. It's so fun to play alongside them."
Coach Lee Primmer said the match was must win against the fourth placed Steelers and sets his team up for a potential top-two finish in the final home-and-away rounds.
"It was a really good win because we were up against it for most of the game," he said. "We made a change (when down), we went from man to our point zone and that was good for us and then they adjusted, so it's a bit like playing chess.
"We went to a different zone which wasn't quite as good, then back to man, and pressed a couple times and probably got the winning margin out of that."
Primmer echoed O'Keefe's praise for the group's youth.
"You've got a 14-year-old (Molly) make the shot that ices the game," he said. "We've got young kids who give you energy."
"I think we're a team that in the playoffs will be able to really push teams. We're in the mix."
The Mermaids hold the bye next round before travelling to play bottom side Craigieburn on July 16.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
