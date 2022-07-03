A challenging year on the football field hasn't deterred Hawkesale-Macarthur from bringing the fight.
Despite a lopsided 93-point final margin, the Eagles (3-6) put in a spirited performance against an undefeated Taytoon outfit on Saturday. But with a number of topline talent at the Hawks, including former AFL player Kieran Collins (six goals) up forward, the visitors eventually got on top on the scoreboard.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur president Will McDonald said the year had been challenging on the injury front.
"We've had a lot of injuries, struggling for numbers in reserves so we don't have that depth in our senior side," he said. "When you get a few injuries the dynamic of the team changes and the competition is so tight that if you lose three or four players it makes a big difference on the scoreboard."
Some of the young lads stood up against some of (Tatyoon's) bigger bodies in the middle.- Will McDonald
With 39 points in it at half time, the third quarter was the killer as the Hawks piled on an unanswered 5.6.
"We had a depleted side and I thought the scoreboard didn't reflect the game itself," McDonald said. "We couldn't quite get a run on and it was pretty contested footy all day. Some of the young lads stood up against some of (Tatyoon's) bigger bodies in the middle.
"They did well against the top team so it shows we're not far off the mark, just need to try and recruit a bit of depth going forward."
With former Old Collegians mentor Josh Reichman in his second year as coach of the Eagles, McDonald praised the impact Reichman had on the group.
"He's a great mentor to our younger guys, he's obviously come with experience from Old Collegians where they were a successful side," he said. "You see where he talks to the guys, they respect him and listen to him."
Ollie Wortley, who played a game on permit at Hampden club Port Fairy this season, was a standout for Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
