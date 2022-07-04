Sophie Smith's hard work on court is paying off, with the teenager picking up her second state team selection in as many weeks.
The Emmanuel College student has successfully trialled for Victoria's 12 and under girls basketball squad for next month's School Sport Australia Basketball Championships.
It comes a week after Smith was also selected in Victoria's 12 and under netball team for a similar championship berth.
Smith, 12, was thrilled by her recent selection, one of 10 basketball players to be chosen for the squad.
"It was pretty exciting especially now that I've made two state teams," she said.
"Turning up for the try outs, it's pretty nerve wracking but as soon as you get started, you're fine.
"You just go out and do your best."
Smith travelled to Werribee for try outs before beating out more than 400 players from across the state.
"There was 60 on the day but they had about 400 try out," she said.
"There, you'd get selected into teams randomly and played games and did drills.
"I knew I was in the mix."
I'm looking forward to meeting all the girls in the team.- Sophie Smith
Smith, who plays shooting guard, said she aimed to bring defence when on the court and wants to enjoy the experience of representing her state at the upcoming championships.
"I'm looking forward to meeting all the girls in the team, they're all from different squads," she said.
The School Sports Australian Basketball Championships will be held in Bendigo from August 13 to 19.
Smith will rack up the miles in the coming months, with the School Sport Australia Netball Championships to follow in September.
The teenager will then travel to Sydney with Warrnambool Mermaids' under 14 representative squad for the Australian under 14 club championships.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
