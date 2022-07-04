The Standard

Inside racing: Hammond set to make her debut

By Tim Auld
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPING AT THE BIT: Rose Hammond, who is apprentice to respected Echuca trainer Gwenda Johnstone, can't wait for her first race ride.

ROSE Hammond - daughter of former top Cobden footballer Stephen - will make her debut as an apprentice jockey within weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.