PhysiPole Warrnambool studio owner Bonnie Williamson says several successful national final bids from local students was amazing representation for the city.
Travelling to Melbourne over the weekend, eight students - including Lola Paton, Tilly Paton, Savannah Murray, Lacey Hocken, Maya Rhodes, Lily Maglaras, Amarli Frankel and Isabella Dean - qualified for the national final of the Bend the Air competition.
Advertisement
The competition showcases the best in aerial, acrobatics and circus arts.
Frankel won gold in the Lyra Solo 13-17-year-old All Star category, while Lola Paton finished first in the Lyra Solo 12 and under MiniStars division ahead of Lily Paton in second. Lola picked up a second gold alongside Savannah Murray with their open apparatus 15 and under duo routine, with Hocken and Rhodes finishing second.
Meanwhile, Dean ranked second in the open apparatus 15 and under solo category with Maglaras also claiming silver in the silks solo 18+ advanced competition.
It's amazing representation for Warrnambool.- Bonnie Williamson
"All our girls who competed placed, which was super exciting," Williamson said. "It's amazing representation for Warrnambool and so great considering it was at NICA (National Institute of Circus Arts), so they're performing against some girls who could possibly be in the circus."
Williamson said she was proud of each of the girls efforts.
"I think especially with the setback with COVID-19, the amount of dedication and effort all the girls have put in throughout all that from at-home training, flexibility and strength training," she said. "For them to have that setback as young people to then still show the initiative to not only want to compete but take out first and seconds is incredible. I'm very proud of them."
The Bend the Air national final will be held on the Gold Coast in January, 2023.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.