The Standard

Physipole students glide through Bend the Air competition heats

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP EFFORT: Lacey Hocken, Maya Rhodes, Lola Paton and Savannah Murray placed at the Bend the Air competition heats.

PhysiPole Warrnambool studio owner Bonnie Williamson says several successful national final bids from local students was amazing representation for the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.