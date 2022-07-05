The Standard

Warrnambool's Curtis Morrison with podium finish in Hattah Desert Race in Mildura on weekend

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 5 2022 - 4:34am, first published 3:30am
PODIUM FINISH: Curtis Morrison finished third in the Small Wheel Class Race. Picture: Supplied

The Warrnambool Motorcycle Club is celebrating a strong performance at the iconic Hattah Desert Race in Mildura over the weekend, with 10 competitors across two classes showcasing their talents.

