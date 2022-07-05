The Warrnambool Motorcycle Club is celebrating a strong performance at the iconic Hattah Desert Race in Mildura over the weekend, with 10 competitors across two classes showcasing their talents.
President John Maher said it was a terrific weekend for the club, with plenty of supporters making their way north to cheer on the riders.
"It was really good, a few people took a few extra days off and we took a crew of around 30 people from Warrnambool," he said.
"We all did a bit of camping and things like that - it was a bit fresh in the mornings but they turned into beautiful days."
Youngster Curtis Morrison impressed in the Small Wheel Class race with a third-place finish overall, with a total time of 1:13:34.801.
Curtis, alongside fellow club members Mason Lewis, Benji Holscher and Hayden Dettling competed in the Small Wheel Class while Jack Maher, Sam Smith, Jack Smurden, Wil McKenna, Toby McKenna and Paddy Lewis featured in the Big Wheels Race.
"Curtis did exceptionally well, he had a bit of bad luck last year with a bike malfunction," Maher said.
"He didn't get to start I'm pretty sure so it was a good show of determination, he's trained and put the work in and he had a very solid ride.
"I don't know of too many Warrnambool people who have been lucky enough to get a podium at the Hattah Desert Race.
"It's one of the biggest, if not in the top two featured off-road races of the year. He's definitely an inspiration for some of the youngsters."
