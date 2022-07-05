Moyne allocates $97,000 to shire events

Moyne Shire Council is a leader in hosting sheepdog events, according to councillor Jim Doukas.
Cr Doukas said he was fully supportive of allocating funding to the organising groups in the council's festival and event fund.
The council allocated $97,290 to 14 events at its July meeting on Tuesday.
"I would say Moyne would be leaders in Australia in sheepdog trialling - probably the Southern Hemisphere," Cr Doukas said.
He said the events brought many people to the shire.
Among the events to receive funding were the Moyneyana Festival ($10,000), South West Sheepdog Club Trans-Tasman Trial, Port Fairy ($9750), the Koroit Irish Festival ($10,000) and the annual Mortlake Cup race meeting ($8000).
Cr Daniel Meade said the high number and variety of events attracted people to the region.
"It goes to show we really are the festival shire here at Moyne," he said.
"It's a great spread and there's a lot on offer for people to come and visit the shire."
Cr James Purcell said he was fully supportive of the funding.
However, he questioned whether the council should consider offering more than $10,000 to larger events.
Cr Purcell used the Moyneyana Festival as an example, saying it brought thousands of people to Port Fairy and featured a wide range of events.
"It may be worth considering whether we can increase the limit of $10,000 per event," he said.
Mayor Ian Smith said supporting local events was a key role of the council.
"Not only do events and festivals help attract visitors to our towns, they also help bring the community together," Cr Smith said.
"The events funded range from festivals through to sheepdog trials and race meetings - it's a really broad range with something that will appeal to everyone.
"It's great to be able to support local celebrations like the Mortlake Christmas Carols and street parade with a $3000 grant, as well as being able to support large events that draw people from across the country like the Koroit Irish Festival with a $10,000 allocation.
"After the two years of the pandemic and the associated lockdowns, it's been great to see our events roaring back to life and it's great to be able to support them with this fund."
Other events to receive funds were:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
