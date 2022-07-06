A fun run and walk held as part of NAIDOC Week is a chance for all community members to gather and recognise our Indigenous culture.
Co-organiser Mel Steffensen said the Closing the Gaps Foundation Mob Run This event was for everyone and encouraged residents to come and enjoy the festivities on Sunday.
The Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! 5km event includes a walk or run around Lake Pertobe, live music by Mick Ferguson and Gabby Steel, a free barbecue and Warrnambool City Council Active Hub activities.
She said bringing the community together was what NAIDOC Week "is really about".
"People say NAIDOC week is only for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people and it's not, it goes further than that," Ms Steffensen said.
"Yes we get to celebrate our culture and our music, our language and our dance and the traditions but we want to share it with the wider community."
She hopes the inaugural event, organised by Wellways and the Brauer College Indigenous girls group Kakay Academy which Ms Steffensen leads, will become an annual tradition.
"The theme for NAIDOC Week this week is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! and that's what we want the community do," she said.
"We want them to get up, stand up, show up for systematic change and we want them to rally around our mob and our Elders and communities.
"There's a lot of work that needs to be done around Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders' rights so I think we really need the community to show its support and this is a great way of doing it, it really is.
"We all need to celebrate together, when we've got such a beautiful rich history and culture here and we see this event growing," Ms Steffensen said.
The five km event begins at 11am at Lake Pertobe. Registrations will be taken on the day. For more information go to the Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! 5km Community Event Facebook page.
