Warrnambool City Council yet to make a splash on promised AquaZone study

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 8 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 10:00am
Cr Ben Blain says the council has been slow off the mark in starting work on a feasibility study into AquaZone.

Warrnambool is yet to make a splash on a study into the ageing AquaZone facility, with disappointed councillors urging the city to dive in and get started.

