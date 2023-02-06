The co-writer of Feist's hit song 1234 is returning to Port Fairy Folk Festival to perform there for the first time in 12 years.
Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sally Seltmann is on the bill for the award-winning festival.
She last performed at Folkie in 2011.
"I loved playing there all those years ago. It's such a beautiful town so I can't wait to be back," Seltmann told The Standard.
"A funny thing I remember was that my husband, Darren, was playing drums in my band for those shows and Tim Harvey was playing the guitar.
"When we got ready for the show for some reason, by accident, we all wore collared shirts, so we joked that we were working in an office."
Seltmann said another memory from that show was being driven around the site in a golf buggy while dressed in the "office wear".
This time around, she will be joined on stage by Bonnie Stewart on drums and Neil Sutherland on bass and guitar.
"I feel really grateful playing with those guys for the shows," Seltmann said.
Seltmann said she would perform songs off her 2022 album, Early Moon, a new song she is releasing this week and tracks she wrote and performed under her stage name from 2000 to 2009, New Buffalo.
The award-winning Australian singer's albums include Hey Daydreamer, Heart That's Pounding, Somewhere, Anywhere and The Last Beautiful Day. Other projects she is working on are new music for her next album.
"I'm slowly working away on that," she said. "I've just started rehearsing. "I like to not just do last minute rehearsing for shows, so I'm singing and playing every day."
She is also working on music with her band, the indie super-group Seeker Lover Keeper.
Seltmann is one third of the trio that also includes Sarah Blasko and Holly Throsby.
She said the group had spent some time writing new music in 2022.
Port Fairy Folk Festival runs from March 10 to 13.
