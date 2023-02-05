South-west colleges face staffing challenges prior to new school year

As widespread teacher shortages grip Victoria some south-west schools have had difficulties filling roles prior to the start of term.
Warrnambool's four secondary college principals said they were fully staffed but a couple said there had been some challenges in the lead-up to the new year.
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said while it was fully staffed, "the process of staffing for the 2023 school year was the most difficult experienced in the past ten years".
Brauer College principal Jane Boyle said there were "some difficulties" in the holidays but the school was fully staffed.
Ms Boyle said while larger metropolitan schools were having difficulties, Brauer was in a good position.
"There were some challenges but we've been able to change things around a bit so students have all got staff in front of them," Ms Boyle said.
This week across Victoria there's been reports of up to 600 state school vacancies and about 70 positions at Catholic schools.
King's College principal Allister Rouse said it had its "teaching staff in place" but had vacancies in learning support and administration, due to a 25 per cent increase in student numbers for 2023.
Warrnambool College principal David Clift said he was "very aware" of the statewide teacher shortages which "didn't seem to be a regional versus metro issue" with government, Catholic and independent schools all facing challenges.
"We are very fortunate we've been able to staff our school from the commencement of this year," he said.
Mr Clift said as staff absences increased during the year "it's going to be an interesting challenge for every school to manage".
"I think all schools are in a position where they have concerns about the smaller casual relief teaching pool we are working with," he said.
Catholic Education Ballarat communications advisor Alexander Brodie said there was very few vacancies in the Warrnambool area.
Warrnambool's Professional Teaching Solutions owner Jodie Abbott said it had signed up "quite a few" new casual relief staff including six teachers and six education support staff.
"We feel like we're in a much better position than last year," she said. "A lot of the people signing up with us are new to the area, whether they're returning home or moved from elsewhere in Australia, we've had a lot."
