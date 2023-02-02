A new pilot program from Warrnambool's Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre aims to bring medical care to the most vulnerable members of the community.
The service will devote a three-person team to work two days a week with people in the community experiencing homelessness. WRAD manager Mark Powell said it was a "significant value add" to the organisation's existing services.
"We've never had the funding before to send a nurse out and do this kind of thing, so it brings more focused medical support to our outreach and we will see what sort of value it has," he said.
Mr Powell said people who didn't have a fixed address often slipped through the cracks in the health system.
"People experiencing homelessness may be disconnected from health services. They are more focused on fundamental basics like food and shelter, so things like health often get pushed to the side," he said.
"But it's not just rough sleepers, it's people who are living out of their cars, or couch surfing, or escaping family violence. Homelessness isn't just about drug, alcohol and mental health issues.
"The cost of living pressures that we're seeing at the moment, as well as things like family violence can be huge factors."
Mr Powell estimated there were 150 to 200 people experiencing homelessness in Warrnambool alone. "There is a definite need out there, especially people who have escaped family violence," he said.
The three-person care team will include a nurse, a drug and alcohol clinician, and a general practitioner to provide medical examinations and make specialist referrals if necessary.
"It's all part time for the six month pilot program. The funding is limited, so it will operate on Thursdays and Fridays," Mr Powell said.
"The nurse and alcohol worker will go out to local services that cater to people doing it tough. If there are other things that come to light then they can be referred on to other services."
He said the success of the program would be judged mainly on its uptake.
"It's very much the numbers we see and connect with. We will also make some evaluations about their health status, their vaccine status, blood screening, so we will be gathering a lot of data over that time."
While the initial funding, through WestVic Primary Health Network, was limited, Mr Powell said he was confident of developing the program over time.
"If we can demonstrate demand and need and that it's an effective service then I have no doubt we can expand the program and lobby the government for more funding," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
