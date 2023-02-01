Cricket Victoria refuses to disclose investigation process into alleged sexualised social media messages

Cricket Victoria has refused to provide clarity about an investigation into a Warrnambool senior player accused of sending sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
A Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club player/official has voluntarily stood down while the investigation is underway.
Merrivale Cricket Club requested the investigation on January 16, providing six screen shots of messages.
Four depict the senior player making explicit comments while another is claimed to be an intimate image.
Merrivale said it was disappointed the WDCA had not acted when the association was informed about the situation on February 26 last year.
The WDCA has previously claimed Merrivale did not officially request an investigation.
Failing to disclose information under mandatory reporting is a criminal offence, punishable by a three-year maximum term of imprisonment.
It's understood that under advice from Cricket Victoria, the association has organised a three-person panel to investigate the social media allegations, interview the five former junior players and provide welfare.
It's understood the association would report its findings to Cricket Victoria, which would then consider taking action under child safety standards.
The Standard posed a number of questions to Cricket Victoria about the investigation, including the identity of those appointed to the panel, their independence and expertise.
On Tuesday a CV spokesperson said his organisation would not provide running commentary on the investigation.
"As the matter is currently subject to an investigation, Cricket Victoria is unable to comment further," he said.
It is understood an independent body that provided information under mandatory reporting sparked a Warrnambool police investigation which found the senior player/official could not be arrested or charged because the players were over 16 years old and not under the player/official's care or supervision.
The WDCA investigating the complaint is seen as highly unusual.
Football executives usually appoint independent investigators who then determine whether a charge should be brought against a player and heard by an independent tribunal.
