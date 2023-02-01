The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Better Buds founder celebrates single-use plastics ban introduction

Lillian Altman
MM
By Lillian Altman, and Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 1 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better Buds founder Colleen Hughson said it was "absolutely wonderful" some single-use plastics, including cotton buds, have been banned from sale and supply in Victoria from this week.

After a four-year environmental campaign to ban cotton buds, Warrnambool's Colleen Hughson is celebrating the end of certain single-use plastic items in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.