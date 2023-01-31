The Standard
Moyne Shire Council to request government funding for Macarthur Wind Farm noise testing

By Ben Silvester
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 10:30am
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas discovered the council had been offered $50,000 in 2019 to perform noise testing at the Macarthur Wind Farm, but never accepted the money. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Moyne Shire Council has decided to write to the state government asking for $50,000, three years after the money was offered.

