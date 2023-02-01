The late Reg Dumesny was planning to participate in this year's Variety Vic Bash, before he tragically died in a single-vehicle car crash near Timboon on January 22.
Son Jake said at his funeral on Wednesday Reg had participated in the fundraiser in 2006, '07, '10 and '22.
"This year dad had already planned to put the wheels into motion to make sure H.R Pufnstuf (his car) could go for another Variety bash," Jake said during the eulogy at the Panmure Recreation Reserve.
"We're going to make sure that happens."
Close to 1000 mourners gathered to farewell Reg in style with more than 100 classic cars forming a guard of honour. The 65-year-old is survived by his much-loved wife Cathy, children Ben, Jake and Jessie and grandchildren Zeke and Ava.
Reg was born in Warrnambool and attended primary school at Nullawarre North before going to boarding school.
He completed an apprenticeship in spray painting at Nankervis Paints before "working for a number of businesses over a number of years".
"For a qualified spray painter, he was a great welder, fabricator, builder, designer, mechanic, farmer and electrician," Jake said.
Reg married Caroline McCosh in Wangoom in 1980. He was part of the Warrnambool Motorcycle Club for 20 years, which included stints as president and secretary.
"And like everything else in his life, he dedicated a lot of his time helping out and making sure the wheels kept on turning," Jake said.
In 2000 he met Cathy Ryan and they purchased a property together, before marrying at the former Panmure Church on November 10, 2012.
In 2016 Reg was named Moyne Shire Council's Citizen of the Year for his extensive community service.
"He always lived life to the full. Tell the people around you that you love and care for them because one day in the blink of an eye it can all be taken," Jake said.
"I love you dad, I'm sure you'd be proud of everything you've done in your life."
Reg was farewelled with a guard of honour of classic cars, with mourners clapping as his hearse drove past.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
