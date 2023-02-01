The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Panmure's Reg Dumesny farewelled with funeral at Panmure Recreation Reserve

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Classic cars formed a guard of honour as mourners farewelled Reg Dumesny at his funeral at Panmure Recreation Reserve on Wednesday. Picture by Sean McKenna

The late Reg Dumesny was planning to participate in this year's Variety Vic Bash, before he tragically died in a single-vehicle car crash near Timboon on January 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.