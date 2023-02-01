The Standard
Portland man pleads guilty to drug, family violence offending

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
February 2 2023
'Coward' assaults partner, stalks her with drone

A Portland ice user who "cowardly" assaulted his former partner and then stalked her with a drone has avoided a jail sentence.

