'Coward' assaults partner, stalks her with drone

A Portland ice user who "cowardly" assaulted his former partner and then stalked her with a drone has avoided a jail sentence.
The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to offences.
The court heard the man was at a Portland address in December 2020 with his former partner when they argued about a vehicle.
The man picked her up by her throat and slammed her on the bed.
He then mounted her and pinned her down by her wrists.
When the victim tried to break his hold, he let her go, causing her to strike herself in the left eye socket, causing pain.
The woman suffered redness to the throat and a bruised eye socket.
On another occasion the man spat in the woman's face.
A family violence intervention order was granted, prohibiting him from contacting the victim.
But he rang her 288 times and sent photos of her parked vehicle which he had taken with a drone.
The court heard the offending left the victim in fear of being alone, she suffered anxiety when her phone rang and was forced to live with friends for protection.
Then in July 2021, the man was intercepted driving in Warrnambool.
He tested positive to the drug ice and possessed 1.74 grams of the drug, as well as prescription medication.
His car was confiscated by police and a search the following day located another six grams of methamphetamine.
A lawyer for the offender urged the court to consider sentencing the man to an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
She said the offending occurred over a month-long period and was out of character.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said that sentence would be "manifestly inadequate".
She said the nature of the offending was disturbing, involved multiple episodes of violence, as well as threatening behaviour and stalking.
"It's nasty behaviour and in my submission there needs to be a punitive aspect," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said a community-based order "mechanically" wouldn't work because the man now resided interstate.
He said the offending involved "cowardly and disgraceful behaviour" and if the man had a criminal history he would have been jailed.
The man was placed on a good behaviour bond with conditions he not re-offend, that he pay $3000 to the court fund and do a men's behaviour change program.
The magistrate said if the bond was breached, the man would end up in a jail cell.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence: Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 491.
