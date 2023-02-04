The Standard
Just one of two auctions held in Warrnambool today sold under the hammer

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 4 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:35pm
Ray White auctioneer Harry Ponting at the sale of 10 Suzanne Crescent, Warrnambool.

The sun was out but cashed-up buyers refused to bite at the city's weekend auctions, with one property failing to secure a single bid.

