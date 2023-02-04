The sun was out but cashed-up buyers refused to bite at the city's weekend auctions, with one property failing to secure a single bid.
The three-bedroom property at 16 Fenton Street in Warrnambool's east attracted a crowd of about 25 people who were curious about the home expected to fetch from $540,000 - $580,000.
Ray White auctioneer Harry Ponting suggested an opening bid of $540,000, to no avail.
"Crickets," he laughed.
"Are we all done, just like that? 520, even 500 - give me something."
Following further silence, Mr Ponting put forward a vendor bid of $480,000, which did little to rouse the crowd. He was forced to pass the property in.
The sale of 10 Suzanne Crescent, in the city's west, produced a more favourable result for Mr Ponting.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home had an expected price range of $490,000 - $530,000.
A slightly larger crowd of about 30 attended and bids opened at $450,000.
The property sold under the hammer for $525,000.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
