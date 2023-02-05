The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra

Sophie Edwards wins 2023 Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 5 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Edwards in disbelief after winning the Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic. Picture by Anthony Brady

South Australian Sophie Edwards says it was a "pretty special" moment to win team ARA Skip Capital back-to-back Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.