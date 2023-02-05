The Standard
Festival-goer fighting for his life after alleged assault at Macarthur

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 5 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 3:50pm
Man charged, committee 'deeply saddened' after alleged assault

A man has been charged after an alleged assault at Macarthur which saw another man airlifted to hospital with a critical head injury on Saturday.

