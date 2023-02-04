The Standard
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Camperdown's Bailey McDonald finishes third in Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated February 4 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey McDonald embraces his father Deiter after finishing third in teh Melborune to Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Camperdown's Bailey McDonald has acknowledged the sacrifices of his support team in helping him realise his dream of stepping onto the podium for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.