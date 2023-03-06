The major production that is the Port Fairy Folk Festival has well and truly rolled into town.
The festival's hard-working construction crew has been at it for the past couple of weeks and are ahead of schedule to have everything ready for the iconic event this weekend.
Barrie Jones, 85, is among the 100-strong workforce.
Mr Jones started volunteering for the Folkie in the 1980s, when the festival moved from Gardens Oval to its current home at Southcombe Park.
In the early days, Mr Jones was a forklift operator and has now taken on the role of helping to manage the main gate during construction.
"The festival is great for the town," Mr Jones said.
"I love being able to help out and be a part of it.
"The camaraderie of the construction crew is one of the things that keeps us coming back."
