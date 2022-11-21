THE 2023 Port Fairy Folk Festival is bucking an industry trend with strong ticket sales as the third line-up is announced.
The festival will run on the labour day long weekend from March 10 to 13.
Folkie program director Justin Rudge said ticket sales were going strong.
"Which unfortunately hasn't been the case across the industry," he said.
"We're so fortunate to have such a loyal audience.
"About 70 per cent are return festival goers but we also have 400 new ticket purchasers this year."
Mr Rudge said the third-lineup included a diverse range of acts.
"The great thing about this artist announcement is that it's a real breadth announcement," he said.
"It covers a lot of different genres and styles and cultures - everything from Andrew Gurruwiwi Band from Arnhem Land, Vieux Farka Touré from Mali and other artists from France, the US, England and Canada in this announcement."
"It is so diverse that what one person likes the next might not but it's a place to discover music.
"The Folkie is getting bigger and more exciting with every artist announcement."
Mr Rudge said there would be no significant changes to the festival but said organisers aimed to improve the model each year.
"Everything's really positive which is great after two years of uncertainty," he said.
He said two things introduced at this year's festival would return: the Archie Roach Foundation Stage and the Future Folk young musician development program.
The Archie Roach Foundation Stage was launched in honour of Roach's foundation.
The youth program, supported by Moyne Shire Council through the Victorian Government FReeZA program, gives south-west artists aged between 12 and 25 the opportunity to perform as part of the festival.
Applications close on December 1.
Mr Rudge said more south-west acts will be announced.
Joining the diverse range of acts are:
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
Blues Roulette
Bud Rokesky
Early James (USA)
Eilen Jewell (USA)
Folk Bitch Trio
Gallie, Georgia Mooney
Georgia State Line
Jon Boden from England
Minor Gold
Nick Charles
Sally Seltmann
Scott Cook (Canada)
Skyscraper Stan
Startijenn (France)
Sweet Talk
The Southern Ocean Sea Band
Vieux Farka Touré (Mali)
William Crighton
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.